Video: Arsenal finally find the breakthrough to lead against Chelsea

Arsenal have taken just over an hour to find the opening goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Bukayo Saka’s corner embarrassing our rivals.

The Gunners have been dominating possession for much of the game, but struggled to break down the Blues defence in the opening 45 minutes, and were unable to land a shot on target.

Early into the new half however, we have managed to clinch the lead with our second shot on target, with Saka’s corner almost going into the goal unchallenged but Gabriel Magalhaes is believed to have got the touch before it crossed the line to claim the goal.

Advantage Arsenal! 🔴 Chelsea fail to deal with the corner and the ball falls to Gabriel who taps home into an empty net ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Sm2iNeRt3x — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 6, 2022

Chelsea will now be forced to commit more men forward which could well see them come unstuck, and hopefully we can build on our lead to assure ourselves of the three points.

