Video: Arsenal finally find the breakthrough to lead against Chelsea

Arsenal have taken just over an hour to find the opening goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Bukayo Saka’s corner embarrassing our rivals.

The Gunners have been dominating possession for much of the game, but struggled to break down the Blues defence in the opening 45 minutes, and were unable to land a shot on target.

Early into the new half however, we have managed to clinch the lead with our second shot on target, with Saka’s corner almost going into the goal unchallenged but Gabriel Magalhaes is believed to have got the touch before it crossed the line to claim the goal.

Chelsea will now be forced to commit more men forward which could well see them come unstuck, and hopefully we can build on our lead to assure ourselves of the three points.

  1. I don’t know if we will win this match (0-1), but something just occurred to me: Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool has created more turbulence in the premiership than most people realise. One thing is certain, our blitz to the top of the league would have long fizzled out after the Liverpool match with Mane contributing to a very dispiriting heavy loss that would have sapped our confidence to the bone and sent us spiralling to God knows here at the dark bowels of the table. Not to talk a definite two-horse race between city and pool leaving everyone else scrapping for top 4 and Arsenal begging to see the light at the of the top 6 tunnel. Thank you Mane. Stay gone!

