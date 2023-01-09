Video – Arsenal finally make breakthrough against Oxford

Arsenal finally found the back of the net against a stubborn Oxford side via a Mohamed Elneny header.

It has hardly been an inspiring performance from Mikel Arteta’s men but it is goals that count and it is Arsenal that is now in the driving seat.

There are still roughly 30 minutes to go and while anything can still happen you would expect the lads to see this game out now.

Hopefully, the floodgates will open up and we will see more goals before the final whistle.