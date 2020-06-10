Video: Arsenal first team downed by Brentford in five-goal thriller

Arsenal have succumbed to a 3-2 loss at the hands of Brentford this afternoon.

The Gunners are stepping up their efforts ahead of the resumption of the Premier League next week, with our trip to Manchester City on seven days away.

Arsenal will not have been happy with today’s scoreline however, having looked to build on their 6-0 win over Charlton at the weekend. Our boys suffered a 3-2 loss at the Emirates today at the hands of the Bees, despite leading the match twice.

Check out the line-ups below followed by the highlights.

Staring XI: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Tierney; Willock, Ceballos, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Second half XI: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, David Luiz, Tierney; Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Ozil; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Saka

Will this loss come as a reality check ahead of the return?