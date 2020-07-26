Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Arsenal fly into lead against Watford with Aubameyang

Arsenal have flown into the lead against Watford with a penalty in the fourth minute after Ceballos was fouled in the penalty box. The call was ignored by Mike Dean, but he was disappointed when VAR over-ruled the referee and gave the Gunners a penalty.

Aubameyang coolly slotted it away…

Come on you Gunners! Send the Hornets and Troy Deeney down to the Championship…

Watch and enjoy….

Or this one for Americans

