Video – Arsenal fly into lead against Watford with Aubameyang

Arsenal have flown into the lead against Watford with a penalty in the fourth minute after Ceballos was fouled in the penalty box. The call was ignored by Mike Dean, but he was disappointed when VAR over-ruled the referee and gave the Gunners a penalty.
Aubameyang coolly slotted it away…
Come on you Gunners! Send the Hornets and Troy Deeney down to the Championship…
Watch and enjoy….
VAR awards a penalty to Arsenal less than 5 minutes in! 🖥
It's a nightmare start for Watford – was it the correct decision? 💭
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 26, 2020
Or this one for Americans
Arsenal have gone up early on this penalty, sending Watford into an even more precarious relegation situation. #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/GMicRMDmFk
— #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 26, 2020