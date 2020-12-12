Video: Arsenal forwards show fine form in training ahead of Burnley clash

Arsenal haven’t been at their best in front of goal in recent weeks, but if their most recent training session is anything to go by, they have been putting the work in.

As you will see below, the likes of Willian, Saka, Lacazette and Folarin Balogun are all doing it in training as they punish the goalkeeper on the regular.

The young forward and Willian have the most stylish finishes to see below, and it will be interesting to see if Balogun has done enough to impress the manager enough to make the squad for Burnley.

Will Arteta have to promote the youngster? Has there been enough signs to expect an improved showing tomorrow?

Patrick