Video – Noooooo – Arsenal get yet another red card

For the çsecond time this week Arsenal have been shown a red card. At least this time it was a second yellow for a very silly foul by Gabriel on that man Theo Walcott.
Gabriel looked like he lost sight of Walcott and the ball and in desperation pulled the ex-Gunner back.
The ref had no choice but to show him another card and now we are in trouble again.
Doh!
Another RED CARD for @Arsenal 😳
The Gunners are down to 10 men after Gabriel is shown a second yellow…#PLonPrime #ARSSOU pic.twitter.com/ll6Q2UKBA8
Well, this is what any underperforming team gets… Cards upon cards… I hope it all ends on this one.