Video – Noooooo – Arsenal get yet another red card

For the çsecond time this week Arsenal have been shown a red card. At least this time it was a second yellow for a very silly foul by Gabriel on that man Theo Walcott.

Gabriel looked like he lost sight of Walcott and the ball and in desperation pulled the ex-Gunner back.

The ref had no choice but to show him another card and now we are in trouble again.

Doh!

  1. OO6 says:
    December 16, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Well, this is what any underperforming team gets… Cards upon cards… I hope it all ends on this one.

