Video: Arsenal gift Burnley the equaliser before half-time

Arsenal have gifted Burnley the equaliser this afternoon, with Granit Xhaka’s failed pass striking off Chris Wood to level things.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put our side 1-0 up in the sixth minute of play, but that work has now been undone by some terrible decisions at the back.

The defence was attempting to play out from the back, and Bernd Leno should probably have cleared the ball instead of passing to Granit Xhaka, but it is the Swiss’s attempt to pass to Calum Chambers which is intercepted by Wood who scores.



Pictures courtesy of Canal Sport

The team will now need to recompose themselves and work to get ourselves back in front.

Patrick