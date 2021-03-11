Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal giving the ball away in the worst positions as usual

Arsenal have been giving the ball away in dangerous areas all-too often of late, and this is becoming a problem.

David Luiz this time gifts our rivals the perfect goalscoring opportunity, but thankfully the Olympiacos forward rushes his shot and puts it wide of the post.



Pictures courtesy of BT Sport & Bein Sports

Before I can even post this article, our side has lost their advantage, and ONCE AGAIN it is more stupidness in possession at the back which has cost us the lead.


Pictures courtesy of Polsat Sport Premium

Does the buck fall to Mikel Arteta or are his personnel seriously not aware enough to clear the ball away?

Patrick

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs