Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Arsenal go 2-0 up over Palace thanks to Saka

So the Gunners have done it again and now lead 2-0 after Bukayo Saka slotted one easily past the Palace defence to give the Gunners a nice lead going in to the half-time Break.

It was looking like Palace were giving us a game in the first 15 minutes, but now that Saka has joined Martinelli on the scoresheet hopefully we can come out even more confidently in the second half.

Come on You Gooners! Make this happen!

Posted by

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. One mistake two many. It’s even more than two now but many. The Gunners conceding from corner kicks setpiece this season is unacceptable.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs