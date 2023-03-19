Video – Arsenal go 2-0 up over Palace thanks to Saka

So the Gunners have done it again and now lead 2-0 after Bukayo Saka slotted one easily past the Palace defence to give the Gunners a nice lead going in to the half-time Break.

It was looking like Palace were giving us a game in the first 15 minutes, but now that Saka has joined Martinelli on the scoresheet hopefully we can come out even more confidently in the second half.

Come on You Gooners! Make this happen!