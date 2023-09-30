Video – Arsenal go two up thanks to an Odegaard penalty

Arsenal are on course for the win over Bournemouth thanks to a penalty from Martin Odegaard.

Eddie Nketiah was brought down in the penalty box and the referee did not hesitate to point to the spot and he was correct to do so.

Odegaard in his usual cool manner stepped up and slotted the ball beyond the Bournemouth keeper.

The lads should have no issues now picking up the three points and based on what we have seen so far, they deserve it.