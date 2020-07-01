Video – Arsenal handed a gift goal from another goalkeeping howler

Arsenal grabbed a deserved lead against Norwich City through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but it has to be said it was a gift of a goal.

Norwich keeper Tim Krul thought he was Ronaldo and tried dribbling the ball out of his penalty area only to be dispossessed by Aubameyang who cooly slotted the ball home.

That is the second time since the restart that Arsenal has taken advantage of goalkeeping errors but no one is complaining, a goal is a goal.

Aubameyang has been handed a gift! 🎁 5️⃣0️⃣ goals in the Premier League for the Arsenal forward! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/G8mlLgsYDI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 1, 2020