Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Arsenal handed a gift goal from another goalkeeping howler

Arsenal grabbed a deserved lead against Norwich City through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but it has to be said it was a gift of a goal.

Norwich keeper Tim Krul thought he was Ronaldo and tried dribbling the ball out of his penalty area only to be dispossessed by Aubameyang who cooly slotted the ball home.

That is the second time since the restart that Arsenal has taken advantage of goalkeeping errors but no one is complaining, a goal is a goal.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Norwich City Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs