Video – Arsenal have had the best transfer window claims Sky presenter

After getting rid of the likes of Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac in this transfer window, Sky Sports presenter, Dharmesh Sheth reckons that Arsenal has had the best transfer window.

The Gunners had been saddled with big wages from players who were not being selected, but they have terminated the contracts of some of their top earners in this transfer window.

Sheth praised them for their transfer decisions and it goes to show that it is not always about signing players.