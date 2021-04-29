Video: Arsenal hopes dashed as VAR rules out penalty shout

Arsenal are currently trailing 2-0 against Villarreal in tonight’s Europa League semi-final clash, and VAR denying us a penalty isn’t going to improve our sprits.

Nicolas Pepe was pulled down on the edge of the box, and the referee blew his whistle, only for VAR to overturn the decision for a handball in the build-up.

This game couldn’t have started any worse, with Trigueros opening the scoring inside the opening five minutes, and Raul Albiol made it 2-0 around 30 minutes in.

Nicolas Pepe thinks he's won Arsenal a penalty but the referee pulls it back for this handball… pic.twitter.com/dnZvxpWesj — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 29, 2021





Pictures courtesy of DAZN & BT Sport

The teams have just gone in for the break, and hopefully one of Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can come off the bench to get us back on course for the final.

Patrick