Video – Arsenal in danger after bad defending makes it all square

We all thought that tonight’s game would be an easy formality, but as usual the Gunners have decided to make us suffer right until the end.

The corner looked very easy to deal with, but no one noticed an Olympiacos player in the centre of our penalty area while a corner came in, and totally on his own! Too easy Arsenal. Sort it out please….

I think I am now going to get very worried about the rest of this game. Especially as we haven’t even had ONE shot on goal in the first hour….

Anyway, watch this video and weep….

  1. GunneRay says:
    February 27, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    Arsenal.. probably the most annoying team in the world!?

    Reply
  2. Leka says:
    February 27, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    It is not bad defending. Arsenal had plenty of chances, but they wasted with sloppy passes. They invited Olympiacos back to the game.

    Reply
  3. Thomaskelly says:
    February 27, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    Lacazette is pants he has to go and we must keep pea at all cost

    Reply
  4. Rkw says:
    February 27, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Good job we don’t play til Monday .. still a cup shock a real possibility

    Reply
  5. joe says:
    February 27, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    y cant arteta play auba in d middle.laca is not playing well and we have matinelli.all did coaches are annoying

    Reply
  6. Rkw says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Lacazette bellerin xhaka Luiz … all have to go … nothing there … it’s just so static … arteta needs to seriously think what he’s trying to do with this squad coz he’s not going forward at the moment that’s for sure

    Reply
  7. Rkw says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    Arteta is going to Have to take a hard look at himself

    Reply
  8. gryphon3000 says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    Xhaka…..what a poor backpass but expected of him.. Arteta not for us

    Reply
  9. ARSENAL FC WILL BE BACK says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    Leno jesuuuuuus

    Reply
  10. Mitchell says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    Everyone carries on about how great Leno is as a keeper. Some good saves from time to time. But it’s the errors in the big moments. He buckles under pressure in the big games. Tonight that late corner was all on him and was the lead up to our defeat. We desperately need a new keeper at the end of the season until Leno matures.

    Reply
  11. antonioro says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    This is the price to pay for refusing to play football-arrogance,just sideways and backway passes,waiting for 90 minutes to end….disgusting.Emery was a God in that kind of games,Arteta is nothing..Miserable….

    Reply
  12. Hez says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    Why keep Laca on surely?

    Reply
  13. Hez says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    Even Wenger as old as he was that you have move the ball faster, poor movement too, expensive players no creativity. No nothing really

    Reply
  14. Leka says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    Leno’s stupid mistake cost us EUROPEAN league. Luiz could have avoided the goals on both occasions but he chose not to. Pepe came today to dance and even if he tries to play, what a terrible passes. Such a waste.

    Reply

