Video: Arsenal in need of two goals as Benfica punish mistakes

Benfica have taken a firm grip on their Europa League fixture with Arsenal after they scored their second this evening, meaning that the ‘home’ side need at least two more goals to qualify from the tie.

It had all looked like things were going to plan in the first-half when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made hay of Bukayo Saka’s perfectly timed pass which split the defence, but they were pegged back before the break.

They scored just after the break only for it to be ruled out by offside, and have now been punished by a breakaway goal.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Arsenal now have a mountain to climb to get into the next round.

Patrick