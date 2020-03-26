Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Arsenal individual goals, who scored the best?

Arsenal has had many solo goals down the years from stars like Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Mesut Ozil and this video includes some absolute classics for you to savour.

We all have our own favourites and it is almost certainly among the clips that the official Arsenal Youtube channel has put together.

The one that stands out for me was Bergkamp’s effort against Newcastle United. It was like watching Michaelangelo at work.

Have a watch and let us know in the comments below which stunner is your number one pick.

  1. Krish says:
    March 26, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    özil, bergkamp, henry against Man U, kanu against chelsea are my favourites
    probably in that order

  2. Robert Acedius says:
    March 26, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    On regular basis: Wright, Bergkamp, Henry, Pires, van Persie. All wonderful.

