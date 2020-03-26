Video – Arsenal individual goals, who scored the best?

Arsenal has had many solo goals down the years from stars like Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Mesut Ozil and this video includes some absolute classics for you to savour.

We all have our own favourites and it is almost certainly among the clips that the official Arsenal Youtube channel has put together.

The one that stands out for me was Bergkamp’s effort against Newcastle United. It was like watching Michaelangelo at work.

Have a watch and let us know in the comments below which stunner is your number one pick.

