18 years ago today, Arsenal found themselves 1-0 down to Premier League title challengers Chelsea, only to turn the tables and come away with the 2-1 win on way to not only winning the division, but collecting a golden trophy thanks to remaining unbeaten.

It is a season that will never be forgotten, with constant reminders whenever the final PL side of each campaign finally loses their first game.

Some fans of other clubs like to try to argue that other teams have had better seasons, but nobody has even come close to matching our unbeaten term.

One day which could easily have gone against us was this one, in which we was stunned by an extremely early goal, only to fight back and claim all three points.

#OTD 21 February 2004, Chelsea 1 #Arsenal 2.

Patrick