Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal Invincibles overturned Chelsea’s lead #OnThisDay en route to victory

18 years ago today, Arsenal found themselves 1-0 down to Premier League title challengers Chelsea, only to turn the tables and come away with the 2-1 win on way to not only winning the division, but collecting a golden trophy thanks to remaining unbeaten.

It is a season that will never be forgotten, with constant reminders whenever the final PL side of each campaign finally loses their first game.

Some fans of other clubs like to try to argue that other teams have had better seasons, but nobody has even come close to matching our unbeaten term.

One day which could easily have gone against us was this one, in which we was stunned by an extremely early goal, only to fight back and claim all three points.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Chelsea Invincibles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs