Video – Arsenal journalist urges Arteta to give Martinelli a chance

Arsenal fan and journalist Charles Watts has urged Mikel Arteta to give Gabriel Martinelli a chance in the Arsenal first team as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to struggle.

The Brazilian was in blistering form at the start of his Arsenal career and remains one of the most talented players in the squad.

He suffered a long-term injury during Project Restart and has been unable to earn a regular starting place in the team since his return.

Arteta has favoured the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Aubameyang on the left side of his attack, but Watts says it’s time to try Martinelli.