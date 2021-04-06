Video – Arsenal journalist urges Arteta to give Martinelli a chance

Arsenal fan and journalist Charles Watts has urged Mikel Arteta to give Gabriel Martinelli a chance in the Arsenal first team as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to struggle.
The Brazilian was in blistering form at the start of his Arsenal career and remains one of the most talented players in the squad.
He suffered a long-term injury during Project Restart and has been unable to earn a regular starting place in the team since his return.
Arteta has favoured the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Aubameyang on the left side of his attack, but Watts says it’s time to try Martinelli.
2 Comments
Uh oh, don’t speak up, everyone knows what that gets you.
Saliba froze out until January then loaned to Nice. Arteta claims he “wasn’t ready” but he is one of their best players since he joined.
Martinelli texted he was 100% and ready to play. After several weeks not a single minute despite sitting on sub bench watching Willian jog around with endless chances.
Never ever speak up or question Arteta. He’s always right, even when he’s wrong he’s still right.
Despite not being in the camp of those who want Arteta sacked, I agree that he needs to start Martinelli without delay.