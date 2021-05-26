Video: Arsenal Ladies promote signing of international striker

Arsenal Ladies have finally confirmed the signing of Mana Iwabuchi, with the Japan international to join up with the squad after this summer’s Olympic Games.

The striker played alongside current Gunners Lisa Evans, Vivianne Miedema, Manu Zinsberger and Viki Schnaderbeck at Bayern Munich previously, before she revealed on social media that she had agreed to terminate her playing deal to return to her homeland as she recovered from her injuries.

Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro admitted his side had been attempting to sign Mana over the past two years in a pre-match press conference(via ArseBlog), but were informed that no deal would be completed before the Olympics, and that has now been confirmed by the club.

Iwabuchi will be a huge boost to our first-team squad if we can keep her fit throughout the campaign, and her arrival should be a warning to both Chelsea and Manchester City ahead of next season.

