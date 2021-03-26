Video: Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger’s offside rule and how football could change

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has proposed a change to the current offside rule, and the change is being backed to be brought in sooner rather than later.

The decision would make a drastic change in the rules in favour of the attacker, which will no doubt bring an increase in goals and attacking plays, and you can’t help but be excited by such a change.

Here is TIFO’s explanation and prediction for how this could affect football if and when it is introduced.

Would you welcome the change in the Premier League?

Patrick