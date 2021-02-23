Video – Arsenal legend Santi Cazorla still scoring goals for fun

Santi Cazorla was known as the little Spanish magician during his time at Arsenal, and when he left the Gunners after two years on the treatment table very few people thought that he would continue to play at the highest level, especially as he was the grand old age of 34 when he left the Gunners.

But he went back to Villarreal in La Liga and scored 15 goals in 70 games for them, and even got another call up to the Spanish national team.

He was released by them last summer, but refused to retire and went to play in Qatar for Al Sadd and is still scoring goals for fun. In 18 appearances for Al Sadd, he has now got 11 goals and 11 assists, and yesterday he scored the winner in added time in the big derby against Al Arabi, which you can watch here…

Santi Cazorla 92min winner in a derby win for Al Sadd today. 😍 pic.twitter.com/b6Xb5jkNuH — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) February 22, 2021

Little Santi will always be a legend!