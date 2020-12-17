Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal legend Seaman demands that club backs Arteta

David Seaman insists that Mikel Arteta is the right man for the Arsenal job, despite the team hitting rock-bottom in confidence.

The team is currently under pressure having picked up just five points from their last nine Premier League matches, and have dropped down to 15th in the division.

There had been hope that the Spaniard could return us into the top four after such an impressive opening campaign under his guise, but that now looks quite the stretch.

David Seaman is refusing to turn on Arteta however, and claims the club must back him to build the squad he needs to return to the side to where they belong.

Don’t most managers have to make do with other peoples signings within the squad? Does David have some valid points?

  1. A J says:
    December 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    When “safe hands” speaks, I listen – the man’s been there and done it and got the tee-shirt !

    One of his points ;

    “A lot of the players are Wenger’s”

    Someone on here (perfectly entitled to their opinion, although factually incorrect) argued black & blue that this was not the case, despite 7 players from the Wenger ERA starting against Burnley with 4 more on the bench.

    The point being we have suffered from lack of investment (WISE investment) for many years now, and now those particular chickens are coming home to roost big time.

    Many of our respected ex-players who have played for and undoubtedly still have ears at our place, are now confirming what I and many others have suspected for some time now.

    Is the squad good enough – a resounding no.

    Are the OTHER issues to take into consideration – yes.

    No rubbish “conspiracy theory”, simply a view that is being more widely supported with each passing day.

  2. Dan kit says:
    December 17, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    But since Wenger left we have signed 17 players thats 2/3 of the squad ,if we are still using Arsenes players that looks to me that the 17 players signed didn’t turn out to good .
    There’s been plenty of time since he left to get rid of his players that’s not His fault .
    72 million -Pepe
    45 million -partey
    27 million -Gabriel
    27 million -saliba
    24 million -Tierney
    22 million -Leno
    22million – Torreira
    Lack of investment ,I would say no
    Also 140 million spent in wengers last year ,a myth that we don’t spend money

  3. Kev82 says:
    December 17, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    No Arteta out! I can’t believe some people actually making excuses for Arteta when no one backed Emery and wasn’t half as bad as this crap! Sitting 15th and made Southampton look like 1970s Brazil at home… 1 win in 9 games.. Villa, Leicester, Wolves, Burnley and Southampton all at home 1 point! 1 bloody point! Arteta is a yes man for the board and doesn’t cost them the funds a top level manager would want! I think the club’s loser mentality has rubbed off on some of the fans and they just accept this rubbish for what it is.

    1. Dan kit says:
      December 17, 2020 at 1:42 pm

      So you want Arteta out Kev 😂

