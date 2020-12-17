Video: Arsenal legend Seaman demands that club backs Arteta

David Seaman insists that Mikel Arteta is the right man for the Arsenal job, despite the team hitting rock-bottom in confidence.

The team is currently under pressure having picked up just five points from their last nine Premier League matches, and have dropped down to 15th in the division.

There had been hope that the Spaniard could return us into the top four after such an impressive opening campaign under his guise, but that now looks quite the stretch.

David Seaman is refusing to turn on Arteta however, and claims the club must back him to build the squad he needs to return to the side to where they belong.

😔 “It can’t get any worse at @Arsenal” 🇫🇷 “A lot of the players are Wenger's” 👀 “Arteta hasn’t got his own team!” #AFC legend, David Seaman, still backs Mikel Arteta as Arsenal manager… Will Arteta last the season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BC6NzrtEx8 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 17, 2020

Don’t most managers have to make do with other peoples signings within the squad? Does David have some valid points?

Patrick