Video: Arsenal let one slip as Villa get on the scoreboard

Aston Villa have pulled one back with less than 10 minutes left of the 90, giving Arsenal fans an anxious ending to the matchup.

The Gunners had been extremely dominant and focused this evening, leaving the away side with little-to-no opportunities to give Aaron Ramsdale any work to do in goal.

With the game ticking down however, the Villain’s have pulled one back thanks to a perfectly placed effort by Jacob Ramsey.

Aston Villa are still down 2 goals, but this Jacob Ramsey strike was beautiful 👌 pic.twitter.com/iKzb73QSCD — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 22, 2021

Shortly after the goal, the visitor’s had another great opportunity to cut our lead down to just one from a long throw-in, but thankfully they failed to get that crucial touch in the box to poke it home.

Patrick