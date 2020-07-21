Video: Arsenal let Villains steal a lead in crucial league tie

Arsenal have fallen behind to Aston Villa thanks to a Trezeguet goal, and are on course to give up on qualification to the Europa League via their league standing.

The Gunners came into the tie in tenth in the table, with a win putting us up to eighth, but more importantly, within two and three points of Spurs and Wolves who occupy the two spots above us.

Without a win tonight we will be forced to win the FA Cup to qualify, with Chelsea ready to stand in our way on August 1.

The Villains Premier League life is also hanging in the ropes, and a win today will see them climb out of the bottom three on goal difference going into the final fixtures at the weekend, and Trezeguet’s neatly taken goal has given them the impetus,

HUGE GOAL 🦁 Trezeguet fires Aston Villa ahead v Arsenal and as things stand they would climb out of the bottom three

Can Arsenal fight their way back into the contention for Europe?

