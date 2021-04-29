Video: Arsenal lifeline after correct penalty decision

Nicolas Pepe has fired Arsenal back into the match from the penalty spot to bring us only one goal behind Villarreal.

Bukayo Saka was brought down inside the box, and VAR didn’t find any fault and allowed this spotkick to be taken, and Pepe sent it straight down the middle.

Despite playing with 10-men, and having been 2-0 down at the time of losing Ceballos to a second-yellow card, we are somehow back alive in the tie.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Could that crucial away goal prove vital?

Patrick