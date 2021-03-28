Video: Arsenal & Liverpool stars combine for Portugal goal

Arsenal’s Cedric Soares teed Liverpool forward Diogo Jota up perfectly to put Portugal 2-0 up away to Serbia tonight.

Jota had already opened the scoring earlier in the half before the Arsenal man put in a delightful cross to help them move into a two-goal lead.

🇵🇹 Cedric Soares assist tonight for Diogo Jota 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Wpmaq6DGKe — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) March 27, 2021

Portugal went into the break with a 2-0 lead, but were unable to hold out for the win in the second-half as Serbia came back to earn a draw.

Will Soares have convinced his manager that he should be part of the squad this summer?

Patrick