Video: Arsenal loanee beats offside trap to earn assist in ECL clash

Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson helped Feyernoord to a 3-2 victory over Marseille with a key assist tonight to leave them on the brink of the Europa Conference League final.

The 22 year-old has played plenty of football on loan in Holland this season, and while he already has eight goals in Europe so far this term, he turned creator this time around to help his side to take a 2-0 lead in the opening half.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

It remains to be seen whether Reiss has done enough to convince Mikel Arteta that he is worthy of a role at the Emirates for next season, but he would likely be welcome back at his current club if another loan spell was to be an option.

Could Nelson grow enough with the experience in the Dutch Eridivisie and the ECL be the kickstarter to get our youngster to finally meet his potential?

Patrick