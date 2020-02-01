Video – Arsenal loanee Emile Smith Rowe on fire for Huddersfield Town

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe scores one and claims an assist.

It is always worth following what Arsenal players are doing while out on loan, especially the youngsters and Emile Smith Rowe is certainly doing the business for championship outfit Huddersfield Town.

These two videos show the goal and assist from the 19-year-old, however, they were not enough to stop his side going down 3-2 to Fulham at Craven cottage.

These videos come from Twitter and while they are not the best quality they do show the youngster in all his glory.

Once I source better quality videos I will update this post.

Watch more Arsenal videos here

  1. kondwani Tyson
    kondwani Tyson

    I rate this kid than willock

    Reply
    1. Shakir
      Shakir

      He sure can be developed into a superb no.10.He has the potential needed and i wish him all the best in his loan spell.

      Reply
    2. Atid
      Atid

      I rate them both [willock and smith-rowe more than ozil and ceballos. Both create more and both score more.

      As I said in an earlier post the future is in great hands, we might need to cash in on the likes of ozil, aubameyang, mkhitaryan and lacazette as well as the 3 senior centre backs plus elneny, mavropanos and Macey. Those 10 could net Arteta over 150m.

      Reply
  2. Sue
    Sue

    Good on him! He was called Emile De Bruyne on Twitter 😁 Nice one!

    Omg how boring are the Mancs??!!

    Reply

