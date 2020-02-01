Video – Arsenal loanee Emile Smith Rowe on fire for Huddersfield Town

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe scores one and claims an assist.

It is always worth following what Arsenal players are doing while out on loan, especially the youngsters and Emile Smith Rowe is certainly doing the business for championship outfit Huddersfield Town.

These two videos show the goal and assist from the 19-year-old, however, they were not enough to stop his side going down 3-2 to Fulham at Craven cottage.

These videos come from Twitter and while they are not the best quality they do show the youngster in all his glory.

Once I source better quality videos I will update this post.

