Video: Arsenal Loanee makes Premier League history

Joe Willock has made Premier League history by becoming the youngster player to score in six consecutive appearances.

The youngster left North London in January to join Newcastle, and he has made a huge impact, helping his side to steer clear from relegation, and his goal today was his sixth consecutive appearance with a goal.

Willock is expected to be given the chance to take his form back to the Emirates next season, where he will hopefully be able to take that confidence to make an impact for our first-team.

Patrick

Tags Joe Willock Newcastle

1 Comment

  1. MartinelliTheBench says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:39 pm

    A goal scoring mid, exactly what we need. No surprise how Joe is flourishing under real coaching and actual opportunities.

