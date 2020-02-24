Henrikh Mkhitaryan delivered a sensational performance for loan club Roma in last night’s Serie A clash with Lecce.

In the 12th minute of the encounter, Mkhitaryan won the ball in the final third before slipping in Cengiz Under.

The Turkish star made no mistake as he tucked the ball into the back of the net after Mkhitaryan’s pinpoint pass.

In the 36th minute, Mkhitaryan got himself on the scoresheet with a fine finish.

Mkhitaryan was played in behind by Edin Dzeko and he made no mistake as he poked the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs from a tight angle to extend his side’s lead.

Take a look at the attacking midfielder’s assist which led to Roma taking the lead below:

🐺 Roma take an early lead! 👏 A great assist from Mkhitaryan, and a cool finish from Cengiz Ünder pic.twitter.com/U60MlFylYu — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 23, 2020

Check out the Armenian star’s tidy finish in the first-half:

🙌 What a first half from Henrikh Mkhitaryan! 🐺 He adds a goal to his assist, and Roma are in control against Lecce pic.twitter.com/zNO0vjgXhu — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 23, 2020