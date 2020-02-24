Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan bags goal and assist in Roma win

Henrikh Mkhitaryan delivered a sensational performance for loan club Roma in last night’s Serie A clash with Lecce.

In the 12th minute of the encounter, Mkhitaryan won the ball in the final third before slipping in Cengiz Under.

The Turkish star made no mistake as he tucked the ball into the back of the net after Mkhitaryan’s pinpoint pass.

In the 36th minute, Mkhitaryan got himself on the scoresheet with a fine finish.

Mkhitaryan was played in behind by Edin Dzeko and he made no mistake as he poked the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs from a tight angle to extend his side’s lead.

Take a look at the attacking midfielder’s assist which led to Roma taking the lead below:

Check out the Armenian star’s tidy finish in the first-half:

 

