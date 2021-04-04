Video: Arsenal loanee Willock strikes late to deny Spurs win

Arsenal loanee Joe Willock has scored a late equaliser for Newcastle to deny Spurs the three points in today’s Premier League clash.

The midfielder has been impressing for the Toon since joining the club on loan in January, and if Arsenal sent him on loan to do one thing, taking two points off of Spurs would be pretty high on the wishlist.

Spurs had been 2-1 ahead after Harry Kane scored a brace inside four minutes, but Willock’s goal in the 85th minute has denied them the chance to jump ahead of West Ham and Chelsea in the table to go fourth.



Pictures courtey of Optus Sports

Does Willock have a chance of challenging for first-team minutes next season?

Patrick