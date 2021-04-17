Video: Arsenal loanee with another late goal to claim three points today

Arsenal loanee Joe Willock has scored the winner at St James’s Park this afternoon to give Newcastle all three points against West Ham.

The 21 year-old joined the Toon on loan in January, and today’s effort was his third goal in nine Premier League outings.

Willock also struck late against Tottenham recently to earn his side a draw.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Could there be room for Willock at Arsenal next season? Or could this summer be the ideal opportunity to cash-in?

Patrick