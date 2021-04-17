Video: Arsenal loanee with another late goal to claim three points today

Arsenal loanee Joe Willock has scored the winner at St James’s Park this afternoon to give Newcastle all three points against West Ham.
The 21 year-old joined the Toon on loan in January, and today’s effort was his third goal in nine Premier League outings.
Willock also struck late against Tottenham recently to earn his side a draw.
Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport
Could there be room for Willock at Arsenal next season? Or could this summer be the ideal opportunity to cash-in?
Patrick
Obviously got talent, i hope he was sent out for experience and not to put in shop window to sell on. He has talent like AMN but like AMN, im not sure of his best position. Could he turn into a Ramsey like player? We will have to wait and see what plans are for him.