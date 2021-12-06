Video: Arsenal lose their lead as Richarlison finally scores a legal goal

Everton forward Richarlison had the ball in the back of the net for the third time against Arsenal today, with this effort not being ruled out by VAR.
The Brazilian has had VAR step in twice to deny him after he had the ball in the back of Aaron Ramsdale’s net, but he finally got himself on the scoresheet with around 10 minutes left on the clock, and the two sides will now battle it out for the win.
Time is now ticking down as we go in search of the winning goal, although you could argue that we haven’t really deserve the win on this performance.
Patrick
Just liquidate Arsenal fc, this is the most heartbreaking game Arsenal have played, it’s more like they loosing on purpose.
This is what happens when you have a coward for a manager!
Our worst game this season. Pathetic.
We score and sit back pathetically every time.
Just invite teams on to us.
Ashamed of our club tonight. One up and openly wasting time half way through the second half against one of the worst Everton teams in many years.
Not a single outfield player can claim to have done his duty. Arteta will rightly take huge blame for this debacle.
As someone who has defended him, he can have no excuses for this appalling and cowardly debacle. Worst timid Arsenal perf in many years, if not decades and most of all I feel ASHAMED to be a Gooner right now.
Arsenal are so, so soft!
I’m very heartbroken 😞
Arsenal’s biggest problem is not the players, the coach, the club owners. Arsenal’s biggest problem is Arsenal’s fans and supporters, who condone all sorts of mediocrity, rubbish and ineptitudeness. Arsenal has the worst fans in the world of football
I have always supported Arteta, but to see him satisfied with time wasting and the subs today. I lost any hope in something good coming from him at the helm.
Zhaka back from injury, naturally slow and on a yellow card, should have been hocked. He simply could have stopped the move for the second goal but due to the fear if second booking gambled.
It should have been Auba for Martineli and Sambi for Zhaka. What his he looking for in Nketiah all of a sudden.
Arteta is out of ideals already. Easy 6 points just let slip, that was the easiest Man U and Everton team to beat in the past 5 seasons.
This is probably also the easiest Arsenal team to beat in many seasons. Which is even more sad because the squad is arguably stronger than it was in those seasons
Its just that we don’t have standard because if we had standard Mikel Arteta would be fired long time ago,with this stupid guy coaching our team we going nowhere period.
I don’t even know where to begin. It is obvious Arteta lacks the tactical acumen to lead Arsenal to champion league position.
Everton were much more creative with their offense than us gunners. We could only rely on crossing ball to our attackers or launching the ball into the 18-yards box. Even the crosses were being intercepted by the everton defence. Lacazette couldn’t get a decent pass or cross from our midfield, just imagine! The attacker also need supply from the center too, which will be coordinated by a player in the mould of ozil, and we lack that kind of player currently.