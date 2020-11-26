Video: Arsenal lucky to be level after Molde miss

Arsenal will be counting their lucky stars after the hosts Molde missed from point-blank range.

The Norwegian side should have opened the scoring inside the opening 15 minutes, but despite some impressive teamwork, their midfielder failed to tap home.

Está bien que seas defensa… ¡PERO ESTAS SE METEN EN EL LLANO!🤦‍♂️ Sheriff Sinyan, del Molde, desperdicia esta oportunidad frente al arco y perdona increíblemente al Arsenal.#UCL #MOLARSpic.twitter.com/EA95BcgbJr — Raúl Muñoz (@RaulMunozMEX) November 26, 2020

Arsenal would have had plenty of time to get back into the game regardless, but you would hope that they could build on the early warning shot.

Do Arteta’s men need to show their rivals more respect as they look to close out the group?

Patrick