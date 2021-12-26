Video: Arsenal make it four to pile misery on Norwich

Arsenal have moved into a 4-0 lead in Norwich thanks to Alexandre Lacazette’s late penalty.

The Gunners have led from the sixth minute of play when Bukayo Saka placed his effort beyond the goalkeeper, and the result is well-beyond doubt at present.

Lacazette was brought down in the box, and made no mistake in sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 4-0 with less than 10 minutes to play.

Pictures courtesy of DAZN

Will we add a fifth before full-time?

Patrick

