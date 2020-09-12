Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal make it three with Aubameyang delight

Arsenal have rallied into a 3-0 lead on their trip across London today, and they don’t look to be done just yet.

Willian has flown over a delightful ball to find the on-running Pierre-Emerick aubameyang, who made the finish look easy.

Of course the goal was far from routine, when you take into account the take down on top of the neatly taken finish, this was nothing more then sublime.

Willian hasn’t enjoyed the best debut, but this pass will take some of the slack off, and I would be a little surprised if we wasn’t to add a fourth with the impetus we have built up to.

Should we expect at least five?

Patrick

  1. Sean says:
    September 12, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    Willian has 2 assists on his debut. Had a the chance to score before it rolled to Laca to finish, not that bad.

    Holdinho today was great to see!!

