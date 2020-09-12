Video: Arsenal make it three with Aubameyang delight

Arsenal have rallied into a 3-0 lead on their trip across London today, and they don’t look to be done just yet.

Willian has flown over a delightful ball to find the on-running Pierre-Emerick aubameyang, who made the finish look easy.

Of course the goal was far from routine, when you take into account the take down on top of the neatly taken finish, this was nothing more then sublime.

Another great team goal for Mikel Arteta's @Arsenal 🙌 Passing from front to back, captain Aubameyang with a sublime finish 🔥 pic.twitter.com/732lVRDbJG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 12, 2020

Willian hasn’t enjoyed the best debut, but this pass will take some of the slack off, and I would be a little surprised if we wasn’t to add a fourth with the impetus we have built up to.

Should we expect at least five?

Patrick