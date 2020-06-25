Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Arsenal make sure of points at third time of trying through Willock

Us Arsenal fans were definitely getting twitchy as the Gunners were satill stuck on 1-0 with just five minutes remaining, givien our record of throwing away our leads at the death of the game, but finally luck came our way when Aubameyang, who was aiming for his 50th goal in 100 games for Arsenal, was mown down just outside the box when in with a great chance to make the game safe.

The Saints defender got sent off though, and the other ten were all lined up in the wall when Lacazette struck the ball. It rebounded easily and Lacazette got another bite of the cherry but this time the keeper got in the way.

Luckily Willock was on the rebound first and we all breathed a collective sigh of relief…

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs