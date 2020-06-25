Video – Arsenal make sure of points at third time of trying through Willock

Us Arsenal fans were definitely getting twitchy as the Gunners were satill stuck on 1-0 with just five minutes remaining, givien our record of throwing away our leads at the death of the game, but finally luck came our way when Aubameyang, who was aiming for his 50th goal in 100 games for Arsenal, was mown down just outside the box when in with a great chance to make the game safe.

The Saints defender got sent off though, and the other ten were all lined up in the wall when Lacazette struck the ball. It rebounded easily and Lacazette got another bite of the cherry but this time the keeper got in the way.

Luckily Willock was on the rebound first and we all breathed a collective sigh of relief…

Joe Willock scores his first Premier League goal for Arsenal and the Gunners are taking all three points back to London! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/XEB3fjsjAV — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) June 25, 2020