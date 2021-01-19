Video: Arsenal manager Arteta believes the performance showed progress

The Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was quizzed on how his team has been respond to their struggles in the opening half without losing patience as they look to pursue their target.

The Gunners were dominant in the first-half against Newcastle, but lacked that clinical touch in front of goal, but they managed to build on that after the break.

We had seen similar first-half performance earlier in the season, before the team lost focus and let the result get away from them, but they maintained the gameplan and ended up assuring a comfortable win.

Mikel Arteta praises his Arsenal side for coming through a tough first half and sticking to the gameplan to assure themselves of the result against Newcastle 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/KGriPyEJFv — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 19, 2021

Patrick