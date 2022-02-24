Video: Arsenal mistake at the back opens door for Wolves to lead

Wolves have taken the lead by taking full advantage of a lax backpass to the Arsenal goalkeeper, with Hwang Hee-Chan intercepting the ball before rounding the keeper and sending it home.

It has been an agonising start to the match, with the visiting side winning every battle thus far, and we only narrowly stayed at 0-0 with the Wanderers having rippled the net moments before, a goal which was ruled out for a slight offside.

Inside 10 minutes they have put the ball in the net twice now however after Gabriel’s backpass was intercepted by the South Korean international, before tidily rounding Ramsdale and scoring.

Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime

An absolute SHOCKER from Gabriel and Wolves have the lead 🐺 pic.twitter.com/orKnGtIj6h — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) February 24, 2022

We have not been good enough so far, but there is plenty of time for us to fix things and get us in front.

Patrick