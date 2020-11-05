Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal move into the lead thanks to

Arsenal have overturned their early concession to lead 2-1, but Molde are credited with all three goals.

We were trailing thanks to an impressive effort from outside the box, but Joe Willock has put in a fine performance to play his part in both the equaliser and our second.

The midfielder thoroughly impressed last week, in which he capped his performance off with a goal, and he has done all the hard work to force his opponent into conceding their second.

Does Willock deserve consideration for some Premier League minutes?

Patrick

More Stories / Arsenal Videos
Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs