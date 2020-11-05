Video: Arsenal move into the lead thanks to

Arsenal have overturned their early concession to lead 2-1, but Molde are credited with all three goals.

We were trailing thanks to an impressive effort from outside the box, but Joe Willock has put in a fine performance to play his part in both the equaliser and our second.

The midfielder thoroughly impressed last week, in which he capped his performance off with a goal, and he has done all the hard work to force his opponent into conceding their second.

Another own goal! This time it's Sheriff Sinyan.@Arsenal are up 2-1. pic.twitter.com/3WQ49gip0T — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 5, 2020

Molde have scored three goals! Arsenal lead 2-1. 😅 pic.twitter.com/c4LRT3Aiuy — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 5, 2020

Does Willock deserve consideration for some Premier League minutes?

Patrick