Arsenal have taken the 1-0 lead over Wolves at the Molineux this evening, but it is the hosts who had appeared to have started the better.

Gabriel Magalhaes has fired the Gunners ahead, after the home side failed to clear Martinelli’s dangerous corner, with Ben White heading it back into the danger area and into the path of his defensive partner.

The goal came after 25 minutes, with Wolves having looked the more dangerous early on, although we threatened to show our might on the counter-attack.

Pictures courtesy of Peacock Sports

I must admit, I didn’t expect an early goal in this game, with two teams more known for their strong defence this term than their attack, but hopefully we can now build on the early lead as our rivals are forced to try and make something happen here.

Patrick