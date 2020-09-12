Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal open the scoring early thanks to poaching instinct

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette has scored the first goal of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, opening the scoring against Fulham.

We didn’t have to wait long as we took the lead inside the opening nine minutes, and in fairness, Lacazette actually spared the blushes of new signing Willian, with the former Chelsea man slow to react to the loose ball in the box.

Lacazette had less time to react than the Brazilian, but gave our opponents no chance to stop his effort into the open goal.

Will we put the Premier League newboys to the sword?

Patrick

