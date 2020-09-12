Video: Arsenal open the scoring early thanks to poaching instinct

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette has scored the first goal of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, opening the scoring against Fulham.

We didn’t have to wait long as we took the lead inside the opening nine minutes, and in fairness, Lacazette actually spared the blushes of new signing Willian, with the former Chelsea man slow to react to the loose ball in the box.

Lacazette had less time to react than the Brazilian, but gave our opponents no chance to stop his effort into the open goal.

The teamwork, the scrappiness and the goal, The Premier League is back! Lacazette scores the first goal of the season. #myplmorning pic.twitter.com/YMNVpkiKl7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 12, 2020

Goal! Lacazette stabs home from close range! Fulham 0 Arsenal 1 Live Blog 👇https://t.co/fsKp07xywI#beINPL pic.twitter.com/JxpjnlKeKQ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 12, 2020

Alex Lacazette scores the first goal of the season 💥 After Willian is denied from close range, the Frenchman pokes home. The Gunners lead Fulham 1-0. Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5 pic.twitter.com/qdHTQeV4jZ — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 12, 2020

¡G⚽️⚽️L del @arsenal! 🔴

¡G⚽️⚽️L del @arsenal! 🔴 😎Atento y a tiempo @LacazetteAlex quien solo tuvo que empujar la pelota al fondo de las redes

😱Aprovechó el tremendo lío de Tim Ream que no logró sacar el balón Fulham 0️⃣-1️⃣ Arsenal#LigaPremierTD pic.twitter.com/3rGnNhxBkD — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) September 12, 2020

Will we put the Premier League newboys to the sword?

Patrick