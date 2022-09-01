Video – Arsenal outcast secures loan move away to Premier League club

It has now been confirmed that Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has secured a season long loan away to Southampton.

The 25-year-old has never really convinced Mikel Arteta and it was always going to be the case that the one time England international was going to depart in this transfer window.

Sky Sports broke the news and accompanied it with a video on Twitter.

It is a shame that it never really worked out for Ainsley but it is just a loan at the moment and the door may not be closed permanently.

Regardless, we wish him all the best this season with the Saints.