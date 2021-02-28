Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal overturn early deficit to lead in the opening half

Arsenal have completed a first-half turnaround at the King Power Stadium, having trailed Leicester inside the opening 10 minutes, only to find themselves leading going into the break.

Nicolas Pepe has been one of our better players today, causing all sorts of trouble at the back for the Foxes, and he played a role in earning both the free-kick and penalty which resulted in our goals.

Our latest goal come from the spot, after Wilfred Ndidi was penalised by VAR for a handball in an unnatural position, and Alexander Lacazette didn’t turn down the chance to fire home.


Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Will Arsenal press on now and seal a comfortable victory?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Alexander Lacazette Leicester

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Silentstan says:
    February 28, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    We played well going forward. Am worried if Leic pile on, our defence and Leno do not look solid

    Reply
  2. gamphanigibson says:
    February 28, 2021 at 1:11 pm

    up the gunners

    Reply
  3. Sean Williams says:
    February 28, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    I thought a poor choice but, Willian is having a game…at last. We are looking much stronger today. Odegaard looks a goodun.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs