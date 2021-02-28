Video: Arsenal overturn early deficit to lead in the opening half

Arsenal have completed a first-half turnaround at the King Power Stadium, having trailed Leicester inside the opening 10 minutes, only to find themselves leading going into the break.

Nicolas Pepe has been one of our better players today, causing all sorts of trouble at the back for the Foxes, and he played a role in earning both the free-kick and penalty which resulted in our goals.

Our latest goal come from the spot, after Wilfred Ndidi was penalised by VAR for a handball in an unnatural position, and Alexander Lacazette didn’t turn down the chance to fire home.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Will Arsenal press on now and seal a comfortable victory?

Patrick