Video: Arsenal pay tribute to David Luiz on confirmation of his exit

David Luiz is confirmed as leaving Arsenal Football Club come the end of the season, and the club has posted a tribute to the defender on their official Twitter page.

The centre-back spent two years with the club, winning two trophies in the FA Cup and FA Community Shield, but the parties have decided against signing a new contract.

Arsenal FC have released the below video to celebrate the time he has spent with the club.

As much as Luiz had his faults, and I can recall some painful errors, he was mostly a big influence in the team. Thanks David.

Patrick