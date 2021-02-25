Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal pegged back by pin-perfect free-kick

Benfica have levelled the game against Arsenal from a set-piece, but you have to give credit to the scorer.

Bukayo Saka showed his amazing vision by splitting the entire defence to find Aubameyang’s run in behind, and the Gabon international made no mistake of putting his chance away.

Our opponents have earned their way back into things however as Diogo Goncalves fired his free-kick from a fair distance into the top corner, well out of reach of the goalkeeper.



Pictures courtesy of BT Sport & RMC Sport

Arsenal are now under pressure to score the next goal, otherwise they will need two should they fall behind in the second-half.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Benfica Diogo Goncalves Europa League

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Kent says:
    February 25, 2021 at 6:53 pm

    If Bellerin would have ran instead of jog he would have intercepted the ball down his wing before the freekick was conceded. Personal defensive lapses have cost us once again.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs