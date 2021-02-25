Video: Arsenal pegged back by pin-perfect free-kick

Benfica have levelled the game against Arsenal from a set-piece, but you have to give credit to the scorer.

Bukayo Saka showed his amazing vision by splitting the entire defence to find Aubameyang’s run in behind, and the Gabon international made no mistake of putting his chance away.

Our opponents have earned their way back into things however as Diogo Goncalves fired his free-kick from a fair distance into the top corner, well out of reach of the goalkeeper.

What a free-kick from Diogo Goncalves! 🚀 Bernd Leno had absolutely no chance and Arsenal's tie with Benfica is wide open once again! 😧 pic.twitter.com/LcjhwE5y2L — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2021





Pictures courtesy of BT Sport & RMC Sport

Arsenal are now under pressure to score the next goal, otherwise they will need two should they fall behind in the second-half.

Patrick