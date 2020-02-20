Video – Arsenal players celebrate Alexandre Lacazette winning goal v Olympiacos

Alexandre Lacazette goal was the difference this evening as Arsenal beat Olympiacos 1-0

No one can say this was a vintage Arsenal performance, well, if Unai Emery was still in charge they may, however, despite the overall poor performance, especially from goal scorer Lacazette, a win is a win as they say.

It was actually a good goal in terms of build-up with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Lacazette combining in a smart move on the 81st minute.

Arsenal will now return to London is an excellent position to qualify for the next stages of the competition.

This video shows the players celebrating the goal and not the goal itself, which was quite weird from the Official BT Sports Twitter account.

But still, it is nice to see how the players celebrated the goal.

Alex Lacazette strikes to put Arsenal ahead vs Olympiacos… Away goal bagged 🥶 pic.twitter.com/hEcB8Oq1Wl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2020

Watch more Arsenal videos here