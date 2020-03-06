Video – Arsenal players in training ahead of West Ham United clash

Behind the scenes look at Arsenal players in training.

Arsenal welcomes West Ham United to the Emirates on Saturday afternoon (an unusual occurrence) and the lads look happy enough as they prepare for what is very likely to be a tough game.

The Hammers are desperate for points and the Arsenal players will need to be spot on both physically and mentally and this video gives you an insight into how they are preparing for the visit of their London neighbours.

Unfortunately, the irritating background music is back but it is still worth a watch regardless.

This video comes courtesy of the official Arsenal Youtube Channel.

