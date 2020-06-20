Video – Arsenal players take their anger out on Maupay after another pathetic display

Another poor showing from Arsenal ended with a fracas on the final whistle when the Arsenal players targeted match-winner Neal Maupay.

Matteo Guendouzi, who may get in a bit of trouble, looks to have grabbed Maupay around the throat, not sure why just yet, maybe in retaliation for his part in the Bernd Leno injury or maybe just bitterness from the young Frenchman but there will be repercussions.

That ending just summed up the whole afternoon with Arsenal throwing away a one-goal lead.

This video is courtesy of BT Sports Twitter account

Another crazy ending! 😲 Arsenal players confront match-winner Neal Maupay, whose earlier challenge forced Bernd Leno off injured… Chaos at the final whistle at the AMEX 🤬😡#PLReturns pic.twitter.com/irxEdsbfUa — The Premier League is BACK on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 20, 2020