Video: Arsenal punish PSV on the counter to double their early lead

Arsenal have made it 2-0 inside the opening 20 minutes of their Champions League group clash with PSV at the Emirates Stadium, with Leandro Trossard thrashing his effort home.

The Gunners had already taken the early lead when Bukayo Saka latched onto the loose rebound eight minutes in, and the goalscorer has now turned creator in cutting it back to Trossard on the edge of the box who smashed it low and hard into the bottom right hand corner.

Leandro Trossard doubles Arsenal's advantage! 🙌 Great build up from Mikel Arteta's side and a brilliant finish from the Belgium international! 🤩#UCL pic.twitter.com/OKGGzvrvcT — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 20, 2023

It has been plain-sailing so far on our return to Champions League football, and it looks like Mikel Arteta will be able to mark his first ever CL game in charge with the big W.

Patrick